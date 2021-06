Sleep is so important and everyone knows this, but do you know just how important it is to you and your life, and do you know the benefits that regular sleep can give you? Chances are that you do not, simply because they are never spoken about. As you get older your body requires sleep just as much as it does when you are younger and if you starve your body of proper rest you can be doing more damage than you realize. Damage that you cannot see or feel right now, but damage that will come to light in future years.