We are reminded time and time again that Damian Lillard doesn’t forget anything, and he’s on Twitter a lot. Keep that in mind as we go back a month to April 19. A bettor on Twitter known as @LordTreeSap reached out to Lillard and said the following: “Dame how is your hamstring? I need you guys to win 42 games this year or I lose my house. Huge fan even if I’m in the mansion or homeless.”