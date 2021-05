"I'm not sure you could call it a mug rug unless its for the whole family to use. It's maybe more of a place mat. Or maybe its just decorative. I've not really decided yet, but it was fun to sew, so much so that I made a second so now hubby and I can have matching ones. I've been using them as place mats when we eat our dinner out on the patio in the evening. Want to make one? Course you do."