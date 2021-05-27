Community members graduate from NLVPD citizen police academy

A dozen residents graduated from the Hispanic Citizens Academy after learning for 10 weeks, one day a week, all about the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The group learned what goes on behind the badge from different departments and experiences. These included working with the K-9 unit to the SWAT team and even learning when to use 311 or 911, which made this hands-on learning experience one of a kind.

The program was a 10-week commitment where participants were exposed to certain police tasks and learned from officers working in the field - all in Spanish.

While only a few people were able to participate, the program is expected to help the Hispanic community overall in North Las Vegas, with one of the goals is to have a better mutual understating and to work together in the future

The next NLVPD Hispanic Citizens Academy will happen next year.