Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.80.