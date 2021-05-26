Summertime Rolls Quilt Pattern Download

"The Cuddle Up Dinosaur Blanket features the corner to corner stitch and a roaring good time! Crochet one for your own little wild one with this crochet pattern on Moogly! With this pattern, it's all too easy to see the possibilities! Change up the colors, and you'll go from dino to Cuddle Up Dragon Blanket! Change up the spike colors, use color-changing yarn, your imagination is the limit. And it's a great accompaniment to the Cuddle Up Unicorn Blanket! I used the Corner to Corner or C2C stitch, aka the box stitch to create most of the pieces for this design. But if you're not a fan, don't fret! You can simply make the Body and Head with simple rows of double crochet, or your own chosen stitch. Just work to the dimensions for each piece given!"