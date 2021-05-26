Summertime Rolls Quilt Pattern Download

Do you have a bundle of joy or know someone that is due soon? Then you can sew them these adorable baby blocks that any newborn will love to play with. Happiest Camper has a tutorial showing how to sew them. These are an easy sewing project that anyone can sew for a baby. It only takes about 20 minutes and some soft fabric you can use mink or felt or whatever your preference. I use Minky because it is sooo soft but yet has some texture to it, to help engage with baby. Plus you can sew these adorable blocks and give them as a gift at a baby shower or just because to a friend with a newborn. Start sewing today and have these soft baby blocks completed in no time at all!