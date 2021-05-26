newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summertime Rolls Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a fun and quick project? Get started on this adorable table runner and add a splash of color to your home! Batik fabric scraps make an excellent choice for this small, beginner project.

www.quiltingdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Summertime#Color#Beginner#Fun Home#Batik Fabric Scraps#Fabric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Fabric Cutting Machine-Friendly Quilt Patterns eBook

Looking to save some time? Enjoy this helpful eBook that includes 6 quilt patterns that are cutting machine friendly and easily adaptable to die cutting or digital cutting!. If you are a serious quilter, a person that embraces quilting as part of everyday life, then you’ve spent a lot of time cutting fabric. You also know from experience that cutting the patches, strips or shapes of fabric for a quilt can be one of the most tiresome tasks. There is also that matter of perfect cutting and how it can influence sewing all the patches together to make perfectly shaped blocks. The invention of the rotary cutter gave us a break from scissor-cutting strips and geometric shapes, and it improved cutting accuracy. The invention of the fabric-cutting machine perfected precise and accurate cuts every time. Machine cutting also speeds up the process because you can cut multiple layers of fabric at once.
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Patch Pals Quilt Patterns eBook

Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Each of the six creative Patch Pals measures 40 1/4″ x 50 3/4″. Borders are interchangeable. This eBook includes 6 of your favorite Patch Pals patterns bundled together...
HobbiesRecycled Crafts

Owl Quilt Block Tutorial – Free Pattern

This owl quilt block from Connie Kresin is absolutely adorable. It also can be made in no time with the dies she uses from AccuQuilt. Connie goes through the entire method of how she makes her block and turns it into a 16″ pillow. This little guy would look so good in a child’s room. I bet your favorite birder would love one too.
Lifestylethesprucecrafts.com

15 Bargello Quilt Patterns

These Bargello quilt patterns will show you just how easy it is to create a stunning quilt. These quilts are all put together a little bit differently, but they all create the appearance of movement, making them Bargello quilts. The long strips, or tubes, that make up a Bargello quilt...
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Mid-Century Modern Quilts Pattern Collection

Inspired by mid-century modern design, the Tectonic Shift Quilt an ideal modern quilt pattern to practice curved piecing. Use the large spans of negative space to highlight a favorite fabric pattern or use a low-volume option to highlight the curved blocks. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork.. Designer: Heather Black. Project:...
TV & Videosquiltingdaily.com

Love of Quilting Series 3500 Video Download

Get access to this video and 2,400+ more with Quilting Daily TV!. Put a fresh needle in your machine and get ready to quilt with Season 3500 of Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting! Join our hosts, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman, as they show you how to create stunning quilts with clever tips and fabulous techniques. Packed with inspiration and technique, Season 3500 features an amazing array of quilts with guest appearances by Lori Baker, Carmen Geedes and Barb Eikmeier. Learn the best tips and tricks while you make fun, gorgeous quilts!
CarsRecycled Crafts

Cars and Trucks Machine Quilting Pattern

Quilting is not always about sewing small pieces of fabric. The quilted pattern plays a large part in the process. Sometimes people make whole cloth quilts which really show off the sewing design. This wonderful design of cars and trucks by Lori Kennedy is a perfect example of that. One...
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Easy Sew Tote

"You can never have too many totes which is why I am showing you how to make this adorable tote bag. This is an easy sewing project that even a beginner can make, honestly if this is your first sewing project it would be a good one to start with. This Easy Sew Tote is a fun sewing project that takes a little fabric and a little time to make a great tote. These totes make a great gift I have made several and then filled them with goodies the person might like. Start sewing this tote bag today and improve your sewing skills. Don't forget to pick out some cute fabric that will go with several outfits or make some for the different seasons. "
Apparelfavecrafts.com

On A Roll T-shirt Free Sewing Pattern

"It's time for a wardrobe basic and a shirt you'll want to sew time and time again. Out with the ball gowns, and in with the real clothes for real women! This is one where you can sew what you actually wear everyday. The instructions for this t-shirt include instructions on picking stitches and finishes for use with knit fabrics. There are no complicated darts or zippers and the wide roll neck makes it easy to get a good finish. There is a tutorial video which will take you through everything."
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Soft Baby Blocks DIY Sewing Tutorial

Do you have a bundle of joy or know someone that is due soon? Then you can sew them these adorable baby blocks that any newborn will love to play with. Happiest Camper has a tutorial showing how to sew them. These are an easy sewing project that anyone can sew for a baby. It only takes about 20 minutes and some soft fabric you can use mink or felt or whatever your preference. I use Minky because it is sooo soft but yet has some texture to it, to help engage with baby. Plus you can sew these adorable blocks and give them as a gift at a baby shower or just because to a friend with a newborn. Start sewing today and have these soft baby blocks completed in no time at all!
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Darling Dahlias Pin Cushion Pattern Download

These quick and easy pin cushions are as cute as a button. These quick and easy pin cushions are as cute as a button. Whether you like applique, embroidery or embellishments — or all three! — this pattern is one you can customize to your heart’s content for every quilter on your gift list.
Lifestylesimplesimonandco.com

8 Easy Half Square Triangle Quilt Patterns

Half Square Triangles are both easy and fun to make plus they can be combined into a million different combinations and patterns. Sometimes abbreviated to HSTs they are like magic and, I think, one of the most commonly used quilt blocks. If you haven’t ever made a Half Square Triangle...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Path to Grandma’s House Quilt Pattern

Follow the woods to grandma’s house with this cozy quilt! A log cabin centered in the middle and surrounded by pieced trees make this the best quilt to cozy up under on Christmas morning. Designer, Charisma Horton, combined her favorite blocks with holiday prints for the perfect festive quilt. This...
quiltingdaily.com

Cabin in the Pines Quilt Pattern

Curl up under a rustic quilt reminiscent of a cozy log cabin! This beautiful intricate quilt was inspired by things that are spotted in the woods, including trees, geese, wagon wheels, bears, cabins and stars. Perfect for quilters looking for a challenge, this dimensional quilt will keep you busy while you build upon your skills.
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Friendship Knot Necklace Pattern Download

Published in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2015, Bonnie Bobman has found the perfect way to let a friend know just how much they are appreciated. The Friendship Knot Necklace Digital Pattern is a fun and easy project that will use up scrap material and makes a great gift!. If...
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Polar Bear DIY Paper Lamp Kit In Soft Blue

This Polar Bear paper lamp consists of a paper craft kit for you to build the model. Either with friends or individually, enjoy bringing to life one more member at your home. Make sure to take a few hours to assemble your Polar Bear paper lamp – best results always require some dedication!
Beauty & Fashionmolliemakes.com

Camisole sewing pattern

All hail the very best of sewing telly – we’re huge fans of The Great British Sewing Bee and we’ve got one of our favourite projects from the past few series for you to make at home! Download these PDFs to stitch the camisole sewing pattern below. This is an extract from official book that accompanied series 3.
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Cuddle Up Dinosaur Blanket

"The Cuddle Up Dinosaur Blanket features the corner to corner stitch and a roaring good time! Crochet one for your own little wild one with this crochet pattern on Moogly! With this pattern, it's all too easy to see the possibilities! Change up the colors, and you'll go from dino to Cuddle Up Dragon Blanket! Change up the spike colors, use color-changing yarn, your imagination is the limit. And it's a great accompaniment to the Cuddle Up Unicorn Blanket! I used the Corner to Corner or C2C stitch, aka the box stitch to create most of the pieces for this design. But if you're not a fan, don't fret! You can simply make the Body and Head with simple rows of double crochet, or your own chosen stitch. Just work to the dimensions for each piece given!"
Beauty & FashionMoodfabrics.com

How to Sew Scrunchies & Headbands

Scrunchies and headbands have been everywhere recently and whether you’re grabbing some new fabrics or just looking for a stash-buster, this DIY is quick and easy! Since the fabric in a scrunchie gathers anyway, it can be made with either a woven or a knit, while the headband is best reserved for stretchy fabrics. Want to embellish your new accessories? Take a look at Mood’s gorgeous vintage trims and add them to your cut-out fabric before sewing!
PetsRecycled Crafts

Dog Paw Home Decor Frame

How sweet would this be hanging in your home with pictures of your beloved pooch or to create as a gift for someone featuring their dog? Jennifer used a wooden dog paw shape and painted it brown and then decorated it with pattern papers, die cuts, ribbon and buttons and even created a little shaker element too.