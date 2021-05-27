Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QOUy_0aCujY5O00
May 26, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) , defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers during game six of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the visiting Florida Panthers with a 4-0 win in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Next, the Lightning will face the winner of the first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.

Islanders 5, Penguins 3

Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored the tying and go-ahead goals 13 seconds apart in the second period as New York eliminated top-seeded Pittsburgh with a win in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinals series in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders, seeded fourth in the East Division, advance to face the third-seeded Boston Bruins in the semifinals.

Nelson scored twice with an assist and Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri also scored as the Islanders closed out a series on home ice for the first time since beating the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Patrick Division semifinals on April 28, 1993.

Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his sixth career playoff shutout as Minnesota forced Game 7 in its West Division first-round playoff series with a victory over Vegas in St. Paul, Minn.

Ryan Hartman and Nick Bjugstad also scored goals and Jared Spurgeon added two assists for Minnesota, which has rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series with its second straight victory. Game 7 is Friday night in Las Vegas with the winner facing No. 1 seed Colorado in the second round.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves for the Golden Knights.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Stanley Cup#Nashville Predators#Playoff Series#Florida Panthers#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Eastern Conference#Islanders#The East Division#Boston Bruins#Patrick Division#Dallas Stars#Tampa Bay Lightning#Top Seeded Pittsburgh#Uniondale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLdailyjournal.net

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLABC Action News

Panthers' Bennett suspended one game for boarding Lightning's Coleman

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman late in Sunday night's Game 1. With just over eight minutes left in the third period with the Panthers up a goal, Bennett came flying into the corner and forcefully drove Coleman into the boards in what was a very dangerous play.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Lightning head coach Cooper calls Bennett hit on Coleman 'predatory'

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers was playoff hockey at its finest, with both teams setting the tone for what’s going to be a fast-paced, high-scoring, physical affair. There’s clearly no love lost between these cross-state rivals as they meet in the...
NHLSporting News

Stanley Cup playoffs 2021: Nikita Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in controversial season debut

Nikita Kucherov was as dynamic as ever in his return to action for the Lightning on Sunday night. The team's top forward missed the 2021 regular season while recovering from hip surgery. He was last on the ice in September 2020 when Tampa Bay took home the Stanley Cup from the bubble. In his first game this year, he netted two power-play goals in the team's 5-4 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of their Central Division first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
NHLFOX Sports

Lightning take on the Panthers on 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division) LINE: Panthers +103, Lightning -122; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will try to break its three-game skid when the Lightning take on Florida. The Panthers have gone 37-14-5 against division...
NHLHerald Tribune

Lightning-Panthers Game 1 already one of best in Stanley Cup playoff history

SUNRISE — The Sunshine State Showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers set up as a playoff series for state bragging rights. Turns out, one game into the series, it rapidly evolved into a full-on, true rivalry after Sunday’s wild back-and-forth that saw four lead changes, four power play goals, one shorthanded marker and a combined 17 minor penalties, 34 penalty minutes, 79 shots on goal and one resulting suspension.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: 'Very Intense' Action as Panthers Drop Game 1 to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - If this game was a taste of things to come, buckle up. In a heated matchup that featured multiple lead changes, a lot of chippiness and at least a few hundred rubber rats, the Panthers came up just short in 5-4 loss to the Lightning in the opening game of the first-ever playoff series between the two in-state rivals at BB&T Center on Sunday.
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 1 vs. Florida Panthers on Brayden Point's late goal

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
Hockeylitterboxcats.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Round 1 Playoff Preview and Predictions

The Penguins and Islanders rematch in the playoffs once again. In their last meeting in 2019, the Islanders shockingly swept the Penguins 4-0. The Penguins are looking to get revenge on the Islanders after a dominant regular season led by star center Sidney Crosby. On the flip side, the Islanders also had a solid regular season but heavily struggled after the trade deadline. Momentum is a huge part going into the playoffs and the Penguins have all the momentum which is why they will defeat the Islanders.
NHLwkzo.com

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point’s second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Sunshine State Showdown Continues

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: So it’ll be Carolina

Nashville put a little scare into the Carolina Hurricanes in their first round series, but thanks to Sebastian Aho’s offense, the ‘Canes moved on. They will be the opponents for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round. The former Southeast Division foes have never met in the playoffs. During...
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers look for answers to Lightning power play, aim to rebound after tough Game 1 defeat (but without suspended player)

The process for the Florida Panthers of moving on from the 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series began immediately once players left the BB&T Center ice on Sunday night. “We did it already,” said Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov in his post-game web conference following the rollercoaster ride that was one of four playoff ...
Tampa, FLthescrumsports.com

Lightning Make Comeback Statement in Game 1 Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their vast playoff experience in their intense Game 1 win against the Florida Panthers. I’m sure there were doubts that the Lightning were going to be ready to defend their Cup. As a result of this comeback 5-4 playoff road victory, those concerns should be eased.
NHLThe Day

NHL roundup

Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning advanced...