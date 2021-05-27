Why The Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face” Is Poised To Become A Collector’s Gem
This model is a bit of a curveball because, as far as Tudor is concerned, you can no longer buy this watch. It is, however, still available from several dealers around the globe and should be snapped up as soon as possible. It is identified by its “smiley face” dial. The curved text between the center and 6 six o’clock indicates a non-in-house ETA movement resides behind the dial. So why do I think that this odd throwback means the Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face” is poised to become a collector’s gem?www.fratellowatches.com