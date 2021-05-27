Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Why The Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face” Is Poised To Become A Collector’s Gem

By Rob Nudds
Fratello Watches
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis model is a bit of a curveball because, as far as Tudor is concerned, you can no longer buy this watch. It is, however, still available from several dealers around the globe and should be snapped up as soon as possible. It is identified by its “smiley face” dial. The curved text between the center and 6 six o’clock indicates a non-in-house ETA movement resides behind the dial. So why do I think that this odd throwback means the Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face” is poised to become a collector’s gem?

www.fratellowatches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smiley Face#Design#Eta#Rolex Watches#Joy#Eta#The Tudor Black Bay#Sellita#Stp#Luxury Watches#Watchmaking#Pale Imitations#Objects#Soprod#Instagram Robnudds#Stark Contrast#Brands#Emotional Things#Radios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Gaussacquiremag.com

Tudor launches the Black Bay Ceramic

Tudor has launched a new version of the popular Black Bay with a matte black ceramic case in 41mm. The watch also features a rotating bezel with a black ceramic insert and the dial is also finished in black with off-white luminescent hour markers and hands. The watch also features a new MT5602-1U in-house movement in a black finish, which is also COSC certified, waterproof to 200M/660ft, resistant to magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss, and has a 70-hour power reserve, all of which help it meet the criteria METAS Master Chronometer certification.
CarsFratello Watches

Two For Tuesday: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Silver Vs. Black Bay Ceramic

I must say that I’m rather intrigued by what Tudor is doing with its Black Bay lineup. Instead of going down the path of more steel editions, the brand has shifted gears into some relatively different types of materials. We pit two of the newest releases against each other to see what you think. It’s the Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Silver versus the Black Bay Ceramic.
Electronicsmensgear.net

TUDOR’s striking Black Bay Ceramic is a Master Chronometer certified by METAS

We’re always on the lookout for this year’s special releases. Men’s Gear does not want our readers to miss out on awesome stuff that might occasionally fly under the radar. Although it sports a stealthy colorway, the striking profile of the TUDOR Black Bay Ceramic will make you notice. Additionally, this remarkable model is certified by METAS as a Master Chronometer.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

The TUDOR Black Bay Ceramic Features Certified Technical Expertise

Well known for its manufacturing expertise, TUDOR has released its latest Black Bay 41mm. It’s the first TUDOR model to be certified Master Chronometer by METAS, and takes an already commanding timepiece and elevates it into the meteorological stratosphere. Incorporating ceramic components that amplify the watches magnetic resistance as tested by the Federal Institute of Meteorology. Not only does the latest reference spark the conversation through its guise but it furthers the technical rhetoric.
ApparelMonochrome Watches

Robin Nooij, Editor of MONOCHROME, Shares his Love for the Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face”

The Collector’s Series focuses on a shared passion for watches. Stories from real people who tell us why they fell in love with a certain watch. This can be pretty much anything and doesn’t necessarily have to be an ultra-complex, ultra-expensive, ultra-rare piece. It can also be a more widely available, attainable watch from a mainstream brand that just resonates with someone. For this, we thought we’d ask our very own contributor Robin Nooij – here on Instagram – some questions about a stand-out piece in his collection. We already knew which piece that is, but now you get to know too.
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

Tudor Elevates The Black Bay With A Ceramic Case & METAS Certification

Ever since making its debut in 2012, Tudor’s Black Bay line of divers has come to dominate the brand’s lineup. From the vintage-style Black Bay Fifty-EIght and GMT to this year’s revised Black Bay Chronograph and solid silver and gold watches, Tudor just can’t seem to stop making compelling new Black Bays. And now the brand is going to the BB well once again for the Black Bay Ceramic.
LifestyleFratello Watches

Hands-On With The New Tudor Black Bay Ceramic In Amsterdam

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 15+ years of collecting watches, it’s that we watch lovers will never completely unite on anything. But, sometimes, we can come pretty damn close. I can’t claim to speak for everyone in the watch-loving community right now, but having taken a passing glance at the comments on Tudor’s Instagram release video of the Black Bay Ceramic, the overarching sentiment is clear: the Shield just pulled a straight-up grandma move! Like a sweater on Christmas for the ninth year in a row, today we have been given yet another Black Bay. This time, however, we’ve got a ceramic case to deal with. Good move/bad move? Let’s discuss…
Beauty & Fashionwatchshopping.com

Tudor Black Bay 41: A Guide To The Versatile Time-Only Watch

Since its inception, Tudor has always been proving its determination and passion for excellence and premium craftsmanship by creating and producing high-quality and reliable watches. Aside from the fact that its products are built to last for decades and are made with top-notch materials and parts, all of them are also reasonably priced, given how the brand wants everyone from various walks of life to have access to their unique releases. Although often being linked to Rolex due to their connection and history together, the company has a different and enticing charm. Tudor’s line-up of watches is not only extensive and diverse but also impressive and classic. In fact, most pieces could instantly find their way to every aficionado and even casual wearer’s list of must-have watches to look out for. One of the timepieces that attest to the brand’s desire to make a name for itself is the Tudor Black Bay 41.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Personalised Large Classic Leather Clutch Bag - Black / Orange

CLASSIC BLACK LEATHER CLUTCH BAG (LARGE) The Laines London Black Clutch Bag with a Orange Zip is crafted from a hard wearing but beautifully soft calfskin leather & lined in a luxurious Laines London bespoke padded silk. Designed to be the perfect size for your day to night essentials, your...
Retailjingdaily.com

Was It A Smart Move For Patek To Kill Its Most Iconic Watch Line?

The Nautilus, launched in 1976, was designed by the legendary Gerald Genta, who also imagined the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, among other iconic watches. Before the Nautilus watch, steel was seen as a lesser material compared to gold, and steel watches were significantly cheaper than their gold counterparts. The Nautilus changed this.
ApparelHODINKEE

Sunday Rewind The Rolex Pepsi: Steel or Gold?

Watches are forever. We own them our whole lives and pass them down to those we love. That's one way to look at it. Another way is to realize that every watch gets discontinued at some point. Depending on the model, that can lead to a tremendous rise in monetary value. This past week, Danny Milton wrote about the existential dilemma that came with owning his own GMT-Master II "Batman" – a watch discontinued in 2019. For this week's Sunday Rewind, we thought we'd take a look at a pair of discontinued GMT's of Rolex past.
RetailGear Patrol

Review: The Tudor Black Bay Chrono

We know, we know — this is far from the first Black Bay Chrono you've come across on the pages of Gear Patrol, or elsewhere: there were black ones, special ones, steel and gold ones, etc. We get it. But this one is different. This one resurrects the "panda" dial...
Beauty & FashionEsquire

Longines Bets on Black

Longines has announced a new version of its Heritage Classic with a sector dial, a faithful reproduction of a model it first made in the Thirties. Since its founding in 1832, the company has manufactured somewhere in the region of 35 million watches, making it one of the true heavyweights of the Swiss watch world. The last decade it has seen it mine its catalogue of historical designs with skill, reissuing 'Heritage' models that chime with casual buyers and connoisseurs equally: the Skin Diver, the Legend Diver, the Silver Arrow.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Limited Edition SBGC240

In late February 2021, Seiko Corporation hosted its annual presentation of new models, of course in a digital way, with watches under the Seiko and Grand Seiko collections. Ranging from elegant watches with the Seasons collection, to a high-end model in platinum, there was a lot to discover during this event – adding to that a watch that is probably the highlight of the year for GS, the White Birch. This year also, the entire Seiko Corporation, founded in 1881 by Kintaro Hattori, celebrates its 140th anniversary. And its means that several commemorative models have been introduced, including the watch that we’ll be exploring today. Bold, powerful, luxurious and mechanically complex, it stands out compared to the rest of the recently launched models. Let’s have a closer look at this Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Limited Edition SBGC240.
Beauty & FashionEsquire

Turn Back the Clock With Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin is offering watch fans a rare opportunity to see – and budget allowing, to buy – a selection of its historic watches. For the second time the storied watch house has pulled together a number of vintage watches under its “Les Collectionneurs” banner. They've been sourced by its heritage department via auction houses and contacts with private individuals, restored and are sold with a blockchain-based certificate of guarantee.
LifestylePosted by
GQMagazine

Tudor’s Flagship Model Now Comes in Badass

Welcome to Always On Time, where we're always there when you call with the most interesting new watches in the world. The watch: The Tudor Black Bay Ceramic. The single best thing about this watch: The classic Black Bay now comes in brawny ceramic. The backstory: The Black Bay is...
Apparelrevolutionwatch.com

The Tudor Oyster Story

The world of horology would be a lot poorer were it not for one man: Mr. Hans Wilsdorf. He was the founder of two of the most significant and enduring watch brands, namely Rolex and Tudor. While the former was created as a high-end luxury brand, the latter was realised as a more utilitarian cousin to the coroneted head of the family.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Inside Grand Seiko’s New Watch Boutique in Downtown New York

In 2017, Seiko Watch Corporation separated its hand-assembled luxury collection, Grand Seiko, from its lower-priced core Seiko lines, making it a standalone marque with its own distribution and design philosophy. The move represented Seiko’s push into the luxury segment and since then, it has opened three Grand Seiko mono-brand boutiques in the U.S.: Beverly Hills, Miami and New York. This week it opens a fourth, operated by Watches of Switzerland.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

Nike Unveils the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

As you’re probably aware by now with the recent leaks of the forthcoming Air Force 1 style, Nike will soon drop new sneakers centered around the premier of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Now that we’re only a few weeks away before the highly-anticipated movie hits theaters, the brand has revealed a new Space Jam-themed collection arriving next month.