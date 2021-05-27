Cancel
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SUNW stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

