Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.