Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.