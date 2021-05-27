Mizuho Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.