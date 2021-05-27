Cancel
Mizuho Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

By Hayley Millar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

