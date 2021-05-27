Mizuho Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral
Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.71.