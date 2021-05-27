Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.82

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.96. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 95,995 shares traded. The company has a...

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Stock Price#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Rice Acquisition Corp#Royal Bank Of Canada#Rice Rrb#Capital Stock Exchange#Carnegie#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Rice Acquisition Shares#Stock Purchase#Asset Acquisition#Share Price#Company#Institutional Investors#Reorganization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. CytRx shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 97,998 shares trading hands. The firm’s 50 day moving...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. A number of other hedge funds also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Neonode shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands. The company has a market capitalization of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $36.12

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 3.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Watsco worth $48,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.