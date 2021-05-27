Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.