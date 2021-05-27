Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

