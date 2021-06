So how did your first day of the conference tournament week go for your team? Not a lot of shock and awe for day one or anything. But here are the top five things that caught my attention from the first day of Conference Tournament Week in college baseball. Check out the highlights here. Hope the glare off my bald head doesn’t blind you. Enjoy it, and keep in mind I’ll have more for you guys tomorrow for day two StitchHeads. I’m geeking out here. It’s go time for the post-season in our sport.