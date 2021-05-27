Cancel
MLB

Giants come back to knock off Diamondbacks

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAustin Slater slugged a tying two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and Jason Vosler followed with his first major league blast as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 5-4 victory over the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Phoenix. Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in...

