Ruth Leon recommends… Miss Peggy Lee, aged 100

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Centennial Celebration of Miss Peggy Lee – Mabel Mercer Foundation. May 25 7ET then available online for two weeks. ​A terrific line-up of American cabaret artists line up, sorry, to pay tribute to the great Peggy Lee in song, on her hundredth birthday. Hosted by Natalie Douglas, they include Danny Backer, Celia Berk, Eric Comstock, Mary Foster Conklin, Barbara Fasano, Aisha de Haas, Nicolas King, Sidney Myer, Julia Parasram, Catherine Russell, Gabriele Straveli, Billy Stritch, Stacy Sullivan and Amra-Faye Wright. Some of these names may not be familiar to you if you’re not a New York cabaret fan but they’re all stars in Manhattan and beyond.

