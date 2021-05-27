Cancel
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quotient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “. Other research analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $113.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$718.73 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $718.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.13 million and the highest is $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $209.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.