Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.70.