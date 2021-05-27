Cancel
Financial Reports

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

By Matthew Jenks
 12 days ago

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,607 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pareto Securities Lowers Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) to Sell

Shares of KNVKF opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $491.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “. Other research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $33.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $36.12

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.12.
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.