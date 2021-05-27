Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities
SBBP has been the field of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.31.