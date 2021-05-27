Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.