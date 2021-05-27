Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions, on the back of a strong capital position, are likely to fortify its business. Synovus remains well poised to grow in the quarters ahead, driven by improving economic conditions. However, persistently increasing expenses on account of technological investments, significant exposure to real estate loans and unsustainable capital deployment activities add to near-term woes of the company.”