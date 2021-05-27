New Skincare Brand ‘Soft Services’ Aims To Assist With Keratosis Pilaris

Certain countries are renowned for their game-changing approach to beauty. There is the cultic mythology of the French pharmacy, for example, where dewy-skinned gallic women stock up on their no-frills, science-led skincare (the practical secret to their effortless glow). More recently, South Korea’s hallowed ten-step routine – overloaded with sheet masks, essences, serums and sleep creams – has gone global, leading to a maximalist wave of new products and overflowing bathroom shelves. Its neighbour, Japan, has been similarly influential, experimenting with scientific innovation and mindbogglingly complex ingredients (I have one J-Beauty product on my shelf that contains eggshell membrane and ionised platinum – it’s scarily effective, obviously, but I have no idea why).