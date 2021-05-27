Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.46 ($133.48).