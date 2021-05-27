Cancel
Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners as the aviation industry recovers from the coronavirus crisis. It confirmed plans to increase A320neo production by more than 10% to 45 airplanes a month by the end of this year, and gave suppliers a firm new target of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.

