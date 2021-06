SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Vanderbilt’s run toward a national title came to an end Tuesday morning on the Raptor Course at the Grayhawk Country Club. The Commodores lost 4-1 to Oklahoma State in a match that came down to the final few holes. Junior Reid Davenport kept hope alive with a birdie on 17 and would go on to win 1 up – but the Cowboys closed out the other matches, three of which were by one point.