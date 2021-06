BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s black and gold pride was on full display during its Spring 2021 Commencement. For the first time since December 2019, App State held an in-person commencement, hosting 13 in-person ceremonies May 7–12. As part of the commencement celebrations, Chancellor Sheri Everts conferred degrees in person and through a prerecorded virtual conferral to more than 3,600 Mountaineer graduates, including 3,209 undergraduate and 480 graduate students. Recordings of the ceremonies, as well as the virtual degree conferral, are available on App State’s commencement website. See below for photo galleries displaying memorable commencement moments.