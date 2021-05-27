‘Framing’ leadership goals through community service

WACO — Volunteering at a home construction site paved the way to something more for several Soldiers assigned to an Army Reserve training support battalion May 15. Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Rowland, and several other Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Mobilization Demobilization Operations Center under the 2nd Battalion, 381st Regiment Training Support, 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West, came together in support of a new house building project managed by Habitat for Humanity in hopes of helping the community and reconnecting with their Soldiers.