Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

‘Framing’ leadership goals through community service

By Staff Sgt. Erick Yates, Div. West Public Affairs
forthoodsentinel.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO — Volunteering at a home construction site paved the way to something more for several Soldiers assigned to an Army Reserve training support battalion May 15. Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Rowland, and several other Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Mobilization Demobilization Operations Center under the 2nd Battalion, 381st Regiment Training Support, 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West, came together in support of a new house building project managed by Habitat for Humanity in hopes of helping the community and reconnecting with their Soldiers.

www.forthoodsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Waco, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Volunteers#Community Engagement#Army Reserve Soldiers#Regiment Training Support#120th Infantry Brigade#Mdoc#Headquarters Company#Waco Habitat For Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...