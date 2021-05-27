Cancel
Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Congolese authorities on Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of Goma, a city that has been rocked by hundreds of earthquakes and seen large cracks appear in the earth in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on its doorstep at the weekend. More than...

