Sadler Faces Class 1 Drug Complaint After Flagstaff Tests Positive For Bisphosphonate

By Ray Paulick
paulickreport.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Horse Racing Board has filed a complaint against trainer John Sadler after graded stakes winner Flagstaff tested positive for clodronic acid, a bisphosphonate sold under the brand name Osphos, following a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes Sept. 27, 2020, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A split sample confirmed the presence of the drug.

