‘Old Bill Hall’ now open

By Todd Pruden, Sentinel Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA renovated building, a one-stop-shop for Soldier services opened its doors to the public following a ribbon-cutting event Friday. Named “Old Bill Hall,” the building will house Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention counselor, Equal Opportunity, victim advocate, Military Family Life counselor and Career Counselor, all in the same building, as well as 20 common access card-enabled computers for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

