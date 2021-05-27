Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In order to update information and share practices of digital preservation and education of cultural heritage in Vietnam, Asia and Europe, the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups (MCVE) is collaborating with Vietnam National University, Hanoi - UET Human Machine Interaction lab, VNU - Vietnam Japan University, European Grants International Academy (EGInA) and CRHACK LAB FOLIGNO 4D to organize the Seminar on “Digital Preservation and Education of Cultural Heritage: Asian - European Perspectives”. The seminar provides a forum for researchers, policy makers, cultural practitioners, educators, … from Vietnam, Asia and Europe to exchange ideas, practices and foster multidisciplinary, multi-area collaborations in the field. We warmly welcome interested people to propose presentations and/or attend the seminar.