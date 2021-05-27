Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

forthoodsentinel.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEach year in May, we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which recognizes and honors the contributions and sacrifices that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made for our nation. The term “Asian Pacific American” encompasses more than 50 ethnic groups; 28 Asian and 19 Pacific Islander subgroups represent...

www.forthoodsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Friends#Pacific Islanders#Pacific American#8th Infantry Regiment#4th Infantry Division#Iii Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
News Break
World War II
Related
PoliticsStripe

Sharing a personal story during Asian-American Pacific Islander event

Maj. Gen. William Seely III, a Vietnamese native who later became the senior ranking Asian-American in the U.S. Marines, remembers being the only Asian-American growing up in southern California in the 1970s. “The notion you’re a little bit different, look a little different, have to work a little harder, always...
Advocacynorthwestgeorgianews.com

A campaign of support and belonging for Asian and Pacific Islander communities

Caring was good, but didn't go quite far enough. It was the same for solidarity. As the team at Mixte Communications began working on how to focus their campaign to support Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities against acts of violence and racism that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, they settled on belonging.
Washington, DCWJLA

Immigrant Heritage Month and the 'Belonging Begins with Us' campaign

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — June is Immigrant Heritage Month -- celebrating the achievements and contributions of immigrants in shaping our history and culture. Of course, we know that the political divide can often dismiss the importance of immigrants, so the Ad Council and Stand Together have partnered to help create a more welcoming country where every American feels at home. Jorge Lima, Stand Together’s Vice President of Immigration, discussed the Belonging Begins with Us campaign.
EducationPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree: Yen Marshall with Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association(apapa) & Apapa Community Educat Company. Following a 30-year career at AT&T, including a four-year stint as area director, Yen Marshall started as the national executive director for the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs in 2019. The organization helps empower Asian and Pacific Islander Americans through education, leadership and civic engagement.
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

The Caribbean Exchange: June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month. Throughout the history of the United States, Caribbean Americans have made significant contributions to every aspect of American society. For generations, the skills, knowledge, rich history and vibrant culture, of Caribbean Americans have enhanced the great nation. For the...
PoliticsKTUL

Wilma Mankiller to appear on U.S. quarter, honoring notable American women

A string of notable American women will appear on the U.S. quarter under a four-year program that begins in 2022. The U.S. Mint says its American Women Quarters Program will celebrate women's accomplishments and contributions to U.S. history. Honorees chosen for the first year are: Maya Angelou, poet and author;...
Museumsh-net.org

Call for registration: Seminar on Digital Preservation and Education of Cultural Heritage: Asian - European Perspectives (DPECH-AEP)

In order to update information and share practices of digital preservation and education of cultural heritage in Vietnam, Asia and Europe, the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups (MCVE) is collaborating with Vietnam National University, Hanoi - UET Human Machine Interaction lab, VNU - Vietnam Japan University, European Grants International Academy (EGInA) and CRHACK LAB FOLIGNO 4D to organize the Seminar on “Digital Preservation and Education of Cultural Heritage: Asian - European Perspectives”. The seminar provides a forum for researchers, policy makers, cultural practitioners, educators, … from Vietnam, Asia and Europe to exchange ideas, practices and foster multidisciplinary, multi-area collaborations in the field. We warmly welcome interested people to propose presentations and/or attend the seminar.
Saint Johns County, FLSt. Augustine Record

Today in History: June 25

Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year. On June 25, 1962: the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional. On this date. In 1788: Virginia ratified the U.S....
Fayetteville, ARJonesboro Sun

Fulbright's legacy

Each year, thousands of college students are given the opportunity to continue their studies outside their home countries through a program devised by one Arkansas educator and politician. The Fulbright Scholar Program has become one of the most prestigious efforts of study thanks to veteran U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Fayetteville, who created the program in 1946. His experiences as a student and as an educator convinced him of the importance of expanding the horizons of young scholars as much as possible.
SocietyLexington Herald-Leader

Only by acknowledging oppression can we create the American Dream

The month of June provides many opportunities to celebrate, reflect, and learn. June is Pride Month; Immigrant Heritage Month; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month; and the time to celebrate Juneteenth, finally declared a national holiday just last week. These occasions are linked by a history of hard-fought battles for justice, and a reminder of the work still to be done to fight the racial and identity-based trauma that continues today.
U.S. Politicsrichmondobserver

OPINION: Lessons in Centralized Power: Federal policy facilitated forced sterilization of Native American women

Most people reflexively believe the federal government protects the interests of minorities. After all, the feds gave us the Civil Rights Acts and ended segregation — so the narrative goes. But in truth, the federal government has a pretty abysmal record when it comes to its treatment of minority communities and has often implemented policies extremely detrimental to their interests. In general, centralized authority has historically brutalized minority populations, and this includes the U.S. federal government.
Books & Literaturejeffsachs.org

Book Club: Patricia Sullivan, "Justice Rising"

“In this difficult time for the United States it is perhaps well to ask what kind of nation we are and what direction we want to move in.” - Robert F. Kennedy on the night of Martin Luther King’s assassination Jeffrey Sachs sat down with author Patricia Sullivan to discuss her new book "Justice Rising," a landmark reconsideration of Robert Kennedy’s life and legacy that draws on government files, personal papers, and oral interviews to reveal how RFK grasped the moment to emerge as a transformational leader.
Presidential ElectionPost Register

Opinion: The US was born by parliamentary procedure

The U.S. is a nation born by orderly parliamentary procedure, not by a mob. There are many complaints these days about rules and structures, such as having a trial before lynch-mobbing people accused of misconduct, tearing down statues and the Electoral College for the election of the president. Thus, let’s look at history as we approach Independence Day.
MilitaryStrategy Page

Military Photo: Cooperation In The Indian Ocean

INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Indian air force aircraft fly in formation over the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo)