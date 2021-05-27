Super Quiz: Shot

Q: I am happy to see some of the quiz shows from last summer are back. Any info on "Match Game," "The Hustler," "Weakest Link" and "The Gong Show"? All are good and funny. A: As I mentioned not long ago, "The Hustler" resumes on ABC on June 17. The latest incarnation of "The Gong Show" was canceled in 2018 after two seasons. "Weakest Link" was listed among the returning shows in NBC's announcement of 2021-22 plans, but I have not yet seen any air date. "Match Game" was not included in ABC's most recent announcements for summer or next season; while there have not been reports of its cancellation, Deadline noted that its ratings were low — but it could yet return in 2022.