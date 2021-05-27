BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Build Basing Pattern

The euro recovered a bit on Friday, but after we have seen this massive amount of selling pressure, it is very unlikely that it is the beginning of a change in attitude. The market is likely to hear a lot of noise right around the 1.16 level, but even if we break above there, it is likely that we will see even more resistance beyond that near the 1.17 level. This is a market that will be noisy to say the least, and probably held hostage by the bond market over the next several sessions. With yields surging in the United States, and the European Union struggling to find power, it is probably not a real stretch to think that the euro could fall further.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO