BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Build Basing Pattern

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin market rallied a bit during the trading session, but still struggles to get above the $40,000 level. Ultimately, the market is going to continue to see a lot of interest in this area not only due to the big figure, but also the fact that the 200-day EMA is sitting in that general vicinity. The market is likely to see noisy behavior in this general vicinity, but this is a good thing, considering that the market had fallen so hard; we need to see a little bit of the sideways action that we have, because it tells us that perhaps people are willing to hang out and stick with the asset.

