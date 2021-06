LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eastbound I-80 is back open after being shut down after a crash early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1 a.m. and, according to NDOT, was on I-80 in the area of the Highway 77 interchange. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was also on scene. At least one person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. Further details about the crash are also unknown at this time.