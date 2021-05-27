Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Postcard Past

By Ray Hanley
Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDardanelle, 1909: The striking First Baptist Church stood on the corner of the dirt street not long after its construction, complete with ornate stained glass. Like many early 1900 Arkansas buildings it was razed and replaced. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dardanelle, AR
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Postcard Past#First Baptist Church#P O Box 2221#Ar#Ornate Stained Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateKHBS

Another Arkansas man arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. — Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin, Arkansas, has been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Video recordings and police bodycam captured John Mott moving through the U.S. Capitol building, according to a law enforcement report. In one video, Mott is seen pushing...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Little Rock. 72205. •...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Chronicling the rise of the Klan

I know what I'm going to give Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) for Christmas: a copy of "The Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas" by University of Central Arkansas professor Kenneth Barnes. Lowery sponsored several bills in the current legislative session to shape the way history must be taught in public...
Arkansas StateTribune-Star

Kelly Hawes column: Did Arkansas execute an innocent man?

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still holding out hope he made the right call. “Whenever you make tough decisions, whenever you have to carry out the decision of a jury, you realize it’s been reviewed by the Supreme Court at every level,” he said. “They affirmed the convictions, and it’s my duty to carry out the law.”
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.