Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What was Chandler’s job in Friends?

By Kevin E G Perry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlpiY_0aCugPxo00

Of all the many long-running jokes in Friends , one of the most memorable was the characters’ consistent confusion over exactly what it is that Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry , does for a living.

This uncertainty came to a dramatic head in the fourth season episode “The One with the Embryos”, when Rachel and Monica lost their apartment in a high-stakes quiz because they couldn’t say what Chandler did for a living.

“Oh gosh, it has something to do with numbers…” Rachel stumbles, before noting that he carries a briefcase to work.

As the pressure mounts, Monica offers: “It’s, um ... it has something to do with transponding!”

“Oh, oh, oh!” says Rachel. “Oh, he’s a transpons—a transponster!”

As Monica points out, not only is that not Chandler’s job — it’s not even a real word.

So what did Chandler Bing actually do all day? The answer was kept deliberately vague for much of the show’s 10-year run, but it was eventually revealed that he worked in the field of “statistical analysis and data reconfiguration”.

He later quits that job to start a new, less well-paid career as an advertising copywriter. In the ninth season episode “Where Rachel Goes Back to Work”, Chandler contemplates a return to his old workplace. “I’ll just get my old job back,” he tells Monica.

“No, I want you to have a job that you love,” Monica says. “Not statistical analysis and data reconfiguration.”

To which a bemused Chandler can only reply: “I quit, and you learn what I do?”

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Friends#Quiz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
Celebritiesillinoisnewstoday.com

Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry regrets the end of Friends

Chandler Bing Actor Matthew Perry Admitted that he regrets FatherIFinish It was over when the hit comedy stars gathered for the long-awaited reunion. It’s been 17 years since the last episode of Friends was aired with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) Dramatically off the plane, Chandler and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) became twin parents.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

LEGO Reveals New Set As The Friends Apartment Comes To Life

LEGO does it again as they bring the hilarious sit-com Friends to life with another amazing building set. This time we are moving television sets as their iconic apartment sequence comes to life in brick form. The whole gang is back with new outfits designed after beloved episodes from the Friends television show. There are 7 mini-figure in total included with Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, and the debut of Janice Hosenstein. Both apartments have been faithfully recreated in LEGO form with a huge variety of accessories that capture the magic of the sitcom.
TV Seriesmarketcapitalize.com

What To Expect From The Friends Reunion Special

They were just taking a break, guys. The Friends reunion, which has been speculated almost since the purple door with the yellow frame closed for the last time, is finally happening. For HBO Max, all six Friends stars will reunite for an unscripted special. Friends Reuniting Again?. The reunion special...
TV & Videosalloaadvertiser.com

Friends reunion: What the stars have been up to

The final episode of Friends aired 17 years ago but the show is perhaps more popular now than ever. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion special which will bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back together on the beloved comedy’s famous set.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Here’s what Marcel the Monkey’s been up to since Friends

In case you hadn’t heard, the cast of Friends have reunited nearly 20 years after the beloved sitcom went off the air. While the special, Friends: The Reunion, will air on Thursday 27 May in the UK and US, the excitement has catapulted the show, which originally aired from 1994 to 2004, back into the cultural conversation. While the original cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow – are all perfectly available to stalk on various social-media platforms, one has to wonder: what ever happened to Marcel, the capuchin monkey belonging...
TV SeriesFASHION Magazine |

The Friends Reunion Is Happening This Week — Here’s What We’d Rather Forget From the Series

While rewatching the show, many have pointed out tone-deaf messaging and harmful tropes. Let's unpack some of them. Friends is one of the most cherished sitcoms of all time. From the often-iconic humour, to the chemistry-filled relationships, to the adorable displays of #friendshipgoals, the show captures how important it is to have a tight-knit crew of pals during your young adult years. So with a Friends reunion officially coming to HBO Max and Crave on May 27, fans are ecstatic.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

What Is Gunther From 'Friends' Doing Now, Anyways?

Since its mid-aughts finale, we've been on an unofficial break with Friends. But now, in honor of HBO Max's highly-anticipated Friends reunion—which is bringing together the beloved sixsome on that iconic orange couch for the first time in 17 years—Marie Claire is celebrating, criticizing, and obsessing over the show that was always there for us.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Friends Cast’s Best Post-Friends Roles

Early on in HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion special “The One Where They Get Back Together,” series co-creator David Crane reveals the producing team’s initial vision for the show. “We were really intrigued with the idea of doing a true ensemble. It’s not like there’s a lead and they have...
TV SeriesTime Out Global

Here's what people thought about Friends: The Reunion

Two words that beam nostalgia into the eyes of just about everyone, everywhere. However, as with all reunions, or extra series and shows tacked onto the end of a perfect show, there's the risk it'll spoil what we already had and loved. Except perhaps Oasis reforming, there isn't a higher...
Celebritiessportsgrindentertainment.com

Friends The Reunion: Director Ben Winston Reacts to Rumours About Matthew Perry’s Bad Health

Ben Winston, the director of the ‘Friends’ reunion special denied speculations about actor Matthew Perry’s bad health and said it was ‘a great experience working with him’. Ben, who pitched the idea for a ‘Friends’ reunion special to the show’s six stars after re-watching the series, spoke out about comments fans have made about Matthew’s appearance in the special episode. Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing on the beloved American sitcom. He has always been vocal about his battle with mental health issues and substance abuse, which has also sometimes been reflected in his appearance on ‘Friends’. FRIENDS The Reunion: 7 Best Moments From the Special Episode That Brought FRIENDS Together After 17 Years (Sports Grind Entertainment Exclusive).