Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Republic County in north central Kansas West central Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 137 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Agenda, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Agenda around 140 AM CDT. Cuba around 145 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Haddam. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH