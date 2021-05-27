Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Roger Mills by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Roger Mills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Harmon...south central Roger Mills...Beckham and northwestern Greer Counties Until 200 AM CDT AT 135 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Texola, moving northeast at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov