Cancer

Mushrooms may lower cancer risk

By Dr. Randolph Howes
Hammond Daily Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new Penn State study, published in March 2021 in Advances in Nutrition, higher mushroom consumption is associated with a lower risk of cancer. According to the findings, individuals who ate 18 grams of mushrooms daily had a 45 percent lower risk of cancer compared to those who did not eat mushrooms.

