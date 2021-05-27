Cancel
Health

Working toward an AIDS-free future for girls in Africa

By Mary Jane Maxwell
america.gov
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNtokozo Zakwe grew up in a South African community where girls seldom dreamed of a safe, healthy and hopeful future, or a life free of HIV/AIDS. “There were no mentors or role models. There was poverty, rape and violence,” recalled Zakwe. “All these factors left us vulnerable to HIV.”. Today...

share.america.gov
HealthThe Guardian

Education for girls and vaccines can save Africa from disaster

There are so many good causes in the world it is often difficult to know where aid money should go. As leaders line up to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, the most effective destinations for aid money have become clearer – a global vaccination programme and improving girls’ education.
HealthUNICEF

Call to action for free and universal birth registration across Africa

The right to a legal existence is the first right for every human being on the planet. This legal existence triggers the right to health, education, protection from abuses and exploitation. This right to a legal identity is concretely embodied by a simple sheet of paper, the birth certificate, which establishes the child’s name and affiliation.
Healthnewtelegraphng.com

Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region. The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV/ AIDS on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, in a video message, pledged Nigeria’s full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international and regional initiatives towards eliminating HIV and AIDs in the world within the set goal.
Healthkfgo.com

France to work with South Africa over vaccines access for Africa

PARIS (Reuters) – France has decided to work with South Africa to help African countries to get access to vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit. Macron also said that having access to vaccines should not be blocked by disputes over...
Charitiesnewbusinessethiopia.com

USAID provides $91 million to Africa for urgently needed food

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) COVID-19 Task Force Executive Director Jeremy Konyndyk announced more than $91 million to provide urgently needed food assistance, health care, water, and psychosocial support for people across Africa. The aid is in order to address urgent humanitarian needs caused by the devastating...
Healthdevex.com

How alternatives to traditional ambulances are improving health access

In the remote village of Cholomali in Nsanje district, southern Malawi, 30-year-old Marita Nyang’ombe recalls how desperate she felt when she went into labor, last October. Cholomali is a very remote area and with bumpy earth-gullied roads that are almost impassable during the rainy season due to sludge, it is not easily accessible by conventional motor vehicle ambulances.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

Toward New Policies for the Climate Change and Violent Extremism Nexus in Africa

As part of the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre’s (OGC) initiative to further support advancement of the research agenda on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE), the OGC partnered with the Regional PVE Project in Africa to assess Climate Change and Violent Extremism in Africa. The policy brief draws upon interviews and literature regarding climate security, violent extremism, and intrastate conflict in relation to evidence from cases in the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, and Somalia. It concludes that to the extent that grievances caused by climate change influence violent extremism, they are best assessed within a contextualized analytical framework that also incorporates the impact of climate change on the viability of violent extremist groups, and improvements can be made in taking an integrated approach to conflict analyses, policymaking, and programming. Climate change is real, and there may be long-term risks in relation to violent extremism in Africa, but we need to know more about how these connections work in order to have a more strategic and informed engagement. Finally, the policy brief offers ten recommendations to national governments and development actors, PVE practitioners, military and security forces, UN peace operations, and researchers to better inform project and policy design and implementation.
HealthReliefweb.int

Eastern Africa: Boosting routine vaccinations for children

KfW promotes protection against diarrhoeal diseases, measles and pneumococcus. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are currently the focus of attention, but protection against other diseases must not be forgotten. On behalf of the German Federal Government, KfW, together with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, is promoting routine vaccinations of children in the East African Community (EAC). Since the beginning of this cooperation, 120 million vaccine doses have already been provided.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Newcomer Makgopa offers evidence of bright future for South Africa

Soweto (South Africa) (AFP) – Debutant Evidence Makgopa scored twice as depleted South Africa defeated Uganda 3-2 on Thursday in a match between teams experimenting ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying. South Africa struggled during the first half at a cold Orlando Stadium in Soweto and Uganda deservedly led 1-0...
Collegesfides.org

AFRICA/MALAWI - Students of the Catholic University engaged in research programs and development aid

2021-06-12 World day against child labor, the Bishop of Zomba: "Protecting children, in the light of the Gospel" 2021-03-23 Lilongwe (Agenzia Fides) - Catholic Relief Services (CRS) aims at a partnership with the Catholic University of Malawi to help students in practical learning through internships and research of aid and development programs implemented by the organization in the Country.
Worldoyaop.com

Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) Journalist-in-Residence Program 2021

Institute of Tropical Medicine calls applications for ITM Journalist-in-Residence Program 2021. Every year, the Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) in Antwerp welcomes journalists from all over the world to immerse themselves in tropical medicine and public health. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, this year’s eighth edition of the programme will be either virtual or (partially) face-to-face.
HealthThe Hill

Organizations that are working toward a more inclusive and neurodiverse workforce

More often than not, when autism, ADHD, dysgraphia, dyslexia and other neurodiverse profiles come up in conversation or in public discourse, words like "challenge,” "hardship,” "disability,” "disorder,” "condition" and "special needs" typically cross the mind. To think about these diagnoses strictly in these terms overlooks the big picture in that there is growing evidence that certain exceptional abilities are directly relevant. As an autistic individual, I can personally attest to several of these: attention to detail, intense focus on tasks, pattern recognition, analytic thinking and moral decisionmaking, to mention just a few. Considering that these and other pertinent skills are valuable and marketable, the problem of extreme underrepresentation of neurodiverse people in the workforce is one that needs to be addressed.
Economybitcoinist.com

The Future of Work is Decentralized and Decent

For decades, holding a “full-time job” with one employer has been the norm in developed economies. Increasingly, those norms are changing. A new generation of young adults entering the global workforce, the aftermath of COVID-19, and numerous other factors have spurred accelerated growth in one specific segment of the economy: independent workers.
Travelwhbl.com

Singapore, Australia working towards travel bubble, leaders say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore and Australia will work towards putting in place an air travel bubble between the two countries, their prime ministers said on Thursday, after more than a year of travel disruption caused by the pandemic. “We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume,...
Politicswsvaonline.com

Aid for families returning to work announced

Virginia parents could get some help returning to work as the commonwealth looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The state Child Care Subsidy Program is being expanded temporarily to aid families of various income levels and those on the job hunt. Families earning less than 89-thousand dollars a year...
Economyscmagazineuk.com

The end of the beginning: the future of work… and us

In the first of a two-part special, consultant Paul Rummery looks at the current threat landscape and how risk has changed due to increase in remote working. Given the difficulty of the past year, there is now a sense of cautious optimism. The sun is shining, a cold spring is behind us, mirages of normal life appear daily. With that in mind, this two-part series takes a look at how enterprise IT can reliably and securely deliver in what is a changed and ever-changing environment.