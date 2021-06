HOOVER, Ala — Florida advanced to Saturday's semifinals of the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 7-2 win over Alabama in Thursday's third round at Hoover Met. Stadium. No. 6 seed Florida (38-19) is rewarded with a day off Friday and will next play at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Gators have three tourney wins by outscoring opponents 24-4 to strengthen their bid to host an NCAA Tournament regional next weekend. They would most likely need to win the tournament to host a Super Regional.