Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Role of Wireless Communication Systems in Future Workspaces

By Mary Bakija
avnetwork.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe audiovisual industry is always looking ahead. What do the technology trends of today suggest about those of tomorrow? And how might social changes in business and personal environments impact those technologies and the ways people interact with them? The past year has illuminated new facets of those questions and revealed some uncertainty about the future of workplaces, learning environments, and other spaces where many people are in close contact for long periods of time. With regard to occupancy and capacity, public spaces might look quite different going forward than they have.

www.avnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communication#Collaboration Software#Google Meet#Software Updates#Wireless Technologies#Space Technology#Wireless Networks#Software Systems#Barco#Workplace Segment#Kramer North America#Kramer Via#Usb#Zoom#Wireless Technology#Wireless Products#Hybrid Meeting Spaces#Definition Wireless#Public Spaces#Hybrid Environments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologymorns.ca

Wireless broadband connectivity enhanced by a new communication design

Current wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, LTE-Advanced, etc., work in the lower radio spectrum, below 6 GHz. Experts warn that soon this band will become congested due to mushrooming data traffic. It is calculated that by 2024, 17,722 million devices will be connected. To meet the growing, ubiquitous demand for...
Marketingmartechseries.com

Hyro Raises $10.5M In Series A Funding To Replace Chatbots And IVR Systems With Adaptive Communications

New funding will advance the expansion of Hyro’s AI-powered Adaptive Communications Platform across key verticals. Hyro, a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it has closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round led by Spero Ventures, with participation from the leading cloud communications platform Twilio Inc. and Mindset Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to $15 million. Existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator are all participating as well.
Softwarearxiv.org

Age of Loop for Wireless Networked Control Systems Optimization

Joint design of control and communication in Wireless Networked Control Systems (WNCS) is a promising approach for future wireless industrial applications. In this context, Age of Information (AoI) has been increasingly utilized as a metric that is more representative than latency in the context of systems with a sense-compute-actuate cycle. Nevertheless, AoI is commonly defined for a single communication direction, Downlink or Uplink, which does not capture the closed-loop dynamics. In this paper, we extend the concept of AoI by defining a new metric, Age of Loop (AoL), relevant for WNCS closed-loop systems. The AoL is defined as the time elapsed since the piece of information causing the latest action or state (depending on the selected time origin) was generated. We then use the proposed metric to learn the WNCS latency and freshness bounds and we apply such learning methodology to minimize the long term WNCS cost with the least amount of bandwidth. We show that, using the AoL, we can learn the control system requirement and use this information to optimize network resources.
Technologytvnewscheck.com

Shure Announces Expanded Capabilities For SLX-D Digital Wireless System

The challenges of today’s crowded RF environment, combined with the pressure to deliver flawless audio for varying productions, has created a demand for wireless solutions that are dependable and straightforward to set up and use. Shure offers and answer with its SLX-D Digital Wireless System. The SLX-D, it says, “offers crystal clear audio quality, reliable RF performance, ease of use and enhanced mechanical designs.”
Technologymarketscale.com

The Role of Mobile Interoperability in the Future of Automation

Andrew Jackson of Vecna Robotics shared his front-line insights about mobile interoperability and its role in the future of automation. “A mobile interoperability standard is a step forward for a more successful and smarter warehouse, because, when robots are able to actually talk and communicate their actions and their intentions together, it’s better for everybody.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Computersarxiv.org

Wireless Federated Learning with Limited Communication and Differential Privacy

This paper investigates the role of dimensionality reduction in efficient communication and differential privacy (DP) of the local datasets at the remote users for over-the-air computation (AirComp)-based federated learning (FL) model. More precisely, we consider the FL setting in which clients are prompted to train a machine learning model by simultaneous channel-aware and limited communications with a parameter server (PS) over a Gaussian multiple-access channel (GMAC), so that transmissions sum coherently at the PS globally aware of the channel coefficients. For this setting, an algorithm is proposed based on applying federated stochastic gradient descent (FedSGD) for training the minimum of a given loss function based on the local gradients, Johnson-Lindenstrauss (JL) random projection for reducing the dimension of the local updates, and artificial noise to further aid user's privacy. For this scheme, our results show that the local DP performance is mainly improved due to injecting noise of greater variance on each dimension while keeping the sensitivity of the projected vectors unchanged. This is while the convergence rate is slowed down compared to the case without dimensionality reduction. As the performance outweighs for the slower convergence, the trade-off between privacy and convergence is higher but is shown to lessen in high-dimensional regime yielding almost the same trade-off with much less communication cost.
ElectronicsPopular Photography

Best home security cameras: Wireless, indoor, and outdoor systems

Online shopping is more popular than ever. But that also means your front steps have become the new frontier for theft. The best home security cameras can help you guard against such threats. Of course, they can also help you keep an eye on your baby, pet, or nanny, if you so desire. That’s why shopping for security cameras can be dizzying. Do you need indoor home security cameras that pan 360 degrees? Do you require outdoor home security cameras that are monitored by real people? Is a wireless home security camera really wireless? Don’t worry, we’ve done the research so you can find the best home security cameras to put your mind at ease.
Technologymartechseries.com

Nordis Technologies Awarded U.S. Patent for Its Innovative Expresso Customer Communications Management System

Nordis Technologies has been granted a U.S. patent for its pioneering Expresso® customer communications management (CCM) system. The patent was approved for 24 claims for specific inventions. The United States Patent and Trademark Office noted Expresso’s combination of capabilities in one omnichannel solution including a technology engine with robust self-service...
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Toppan Launches Mass Production of Compact ZETA Communication Modules Enabling Wireless Firmware Updates

(Left) ZETA TZM902 Add-on Board for SPRESENSE ©Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Right) SPRESENSE™ main board ©Sony Group Corporation. Driving integration into key edge devices for digital transformation with modules 25% smaller than conventional models and the release of an add-on board for Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ SPRESENSE™. Tokyo – Toppan Printing...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

M2M Communications Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Orange SA

Latest research study from JCMR with title Global M2M Communications Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022-2029. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. The study is segmented by products type & Applications. The research study provides estimates for and M2M Communications Market Forecast till 2029.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Cisco, Harris, Nokia, EADS, Hytera, ICOM, Sepura, Ericsson.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Rohill Engineering B.V

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of the World, September 2020,– – The TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System specifications, and company profiles. The TETRA Land Mobile Wireless System study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Businesssgbonline.com

CRKT Taps Communications Pro For Marketing Manager Role

Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT) welcomed Kyle Stuart as the company’s new marketing manager. A seasoned marketing professional, Stuart has varied and deep experience in consumer marketing, advertising and public relations honed through positions in agency settings and in-house teams. He comes to CRKT after leading marketing strategy at the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance and as a brand director at North, an independent Portland-based ad agency.
Softwareaithority.com

EdgeCortix Collaborates With Cadence To Accelerate AI Chip Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced that EdgeCortix, Inc., a leading innovator, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions, specially designed for edge computing scenarios, has deployed multiple Cadence verification and digital tools to accelerate the design and verification of its edge AI chips. In particular, the Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulation, enabled EdgeCortix to shorten its verification environment’s development to less than a month, while the Cadence Genus Synthesis Solution and Joules RTL Power Solution delivered a 2X reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a unified endpoint management solution for my business?

Having an appropriate unified endpoint management (UEM) solution is important nowadays, not only because of the growing number of devices every organization has in its network, but also because of a surge in cybersecurity threats that are making them increasingly vulnerable. To select a suitable UEM solution for your business,...
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Electronicsreadwrite.com

How to Choose the Right Sensor for Your IoT Device

The choice of sensor type can have a major impact on your IoT application. A good selection of sensors will provide the most valuable insights — but considerations like cost and ease of installation may impact what data you can collect effectively. You Want to Choose the Right Sensor for...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Point 2 Technology introduces 400G AEC for data centers and HPC systems

Point 2 Technology introduced its first 400GBASE-SR4 Active Electrical Cable (AEC) for use in Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) employed in data centers and high-performance computer (HPC) systems. The new PT-QD20132 employs Point2’s C-Tube AEC and is built on a vertically-developed PAM4 SoC in a rugged cable assembly that delivers performance...