More travelers, more troopers on Interstate 55

The weather is great. Masks are gone. School is out, and, even though it’s only Thursday, the Memorial Day weekend has begun. People are getting out and going places. AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans traveling this weekend. Today through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.