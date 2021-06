Six months into her young vice presidency, Kamala Harris has settled into the job. Taking her oath of office last January, the coronavirus was raging, travel was restricted and few were allowed to work in the White House. This allowed Vice President Harris to spend far more time with President Biden than is usually the case for new administrations. In addition, the months-long renovation of the vice-presidential mansion meant that Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were temporary residents of Blair House, making them across-the-street neighbors to the Bidens.