Maple Mountain routs Orem, sets up tiebreaker game in 5A baseball tournament

By Darnell Dickson Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegion 8 continues to flex its muscles at the Class 5A baseball tournament. Three Region 8 teams were still alive heading into Wednesday's action. Spanish Fork eliminated regular season champion Salem Hills at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field and in the late game Maple Mountain – one of three teams to tie for second place in Region 8 – dominated Orem 12-2 to force a tiebreaker game on Thursday.

