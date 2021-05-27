Maple Mountain routs Orem, sets up tiebreaker game in 5A baseball tournament
Region 8 continues to flex its muscles at the Class 5A baseball tournament. Three Region 8 teams were still alive heading into Wednesday's action. Spanish Fork eliminated regular season champion Salem Hills at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field and in the late game Maple Mountain – one of three teams to tie for second place in Region 8 – dominated Orem 12-2 to force a tiebreaker game on Thursday.