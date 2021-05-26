Should Cultural Entities Relax Their Mask Mandates Yet? (DATA)
Here’s what your organization needs to know about where things stand during this time of transition. th, the CDC lifted its mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals and some states are lifting capacity restrictions. That said, at the time of this writing, 24 US states/territories have opted to retain statewide masking requirements, and numerous organizations across the country are choosing to require masks regardless of the lack of government mandates. Needless to say, we’re in a time of change in terms of expected and desired safety protocols in public places.www.colleendilen.com