Working with Albany State University (ASU) and the University of Georgia, the Flint RiverQuarium has joined conservation partners in research to contribute to the recovery and protection of the Flint River basin’s aquatic resources. The first project is a pilot study of host fishes of Flint River mussels, using wild-caught fish to identify mussel species that utilize each fish species as a host. Fish are currently being held at the Flint RiverQuarium for the next few weeks while mussel larvae, called glochidia, and juvenile mussels are collected. Visitors can view ASU research students at work in a temporary lab located in the Flint RiverQuarium gift shop. Genetic analysis using PCR procedures at Albany State University and subsequent DNA sequencing at a commercial lab will identify the mussel species.