Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WarnerMedia Announces HBO Max Will Be Available in 39 Territories in Latin America and the Caribbean Starting June 29th

Business Wire
 2021-05-26

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HBO Max, the WarnerMedia subscription streaming platform, announced that it will be available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean2 starting June 29 with an iconic collection of curated titles from across WarnerMedia’s legendary catalog and slate of original series and movies, Max Originals, plus live sports in Brazil and Mexico later this year.

www.businesswire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Caribbean Countries#Warnermedia#Hbo Max International#Warner Bros#Dune#Tom Jerry#Matrix#Casablanca#Justice League#Joker#Superman Lois#Hbo Original#Selena Chef#Cut#Mexican#Scandinavian#Veneno#Italian#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
World Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

All the series and movies that you can see on HBO Max Latin America!

HBO Max announced in February its expected arrival in Latin America in June 2021. WarnerMedia’s streaming service was launched in May 2020 and prepares for a global expansion that will make it compete with the giants of the industry. In its first year it promises to stomp with the premiere of great productions and also has iconic titles such as Friends, Harry Potter or Game Of Thrones. Check out the full content!
New York City, NYAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

HBO Max Announces Unscripted Amy Schumer Series

(New York, NY) -- Comedian Amy Schumer is wearing many hats for her new series on HBO Max. Schumer will pair up with local experts in her husband's hometown on Martha's Vineyard in "Amy Learns To." Over the course of eight episodes, they'll teach her a new skill, craft or...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

HBO Max July 2021 Schedule Including the HBO Lineup

HBO Max has announced the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in July, as well as what is leaving next month. In addition to the HBO Max July 2021 lineup, we’ve also included what is specifically coming to and leaving HBO. You can watch a video which...
Movies/Film

‘Dune’ Delayed Again as Warner Bros. Shuffles Its Fall Release Dates

Dune has weathered quite a few delays, but Warner Bros. has just handed one more to Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic. Thankfully, it’s only a delay of three weeks. Warner Bros. has reshuffled its fall and early winter release calendar, pushing back the release dates for several of its titles, including Dune and the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

July is almost upon us and HBO Max is preparing for a pretty big month of new additions and releases. This week, the WarnerMedia streaming service released the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout July, and there is a ton for subscribers to be excited about in the coming weeks.
Worldas-coa.org

The Pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean: Assessing the Way Forward

Experts discussed countries' capacities to mitigate the public health crisis, covering vaccine distribution, recovery priorities, and public-private sector collaboration. Fernando Llorca Castro, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the U.S. Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, Assistant Director, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Neil Parsan, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Parsan Cross Global Strategic...
Politicsintpolicydigest.org

Uncertain Politics in Latin America

Politics may be about to get more difficult in Latin America. Elections in recent months have thrown up results which have been surprising, but also may hinder governance. Protests have also been taking place in several countries which pose a challenge to their leaders. In Ecuador, for example, Guillermo Lasso,...
TV Showspapernewsnetwork.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For July

HBO Max has announced everything that’s new on the platform in July. The WarnerMedia streamer service is definitely celebrating the summer in style as there’s a ton of great stuff coming next month, from a range of must-see original TV to one major blockbuster that’s sure to get the internet talking. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Financial Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean (English)

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. Financial Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean (English) Over the next two years, and with the support of The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth , the Common Cents Lab will work with digital platforms such as Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce site in Latin America, to design evidence-based strategies to promote the financial resilience for the most vulnerable entrepreneurs and workers.
MoviesDecider

New on HBO and HBO Max July 2021

HBO Max is following its strong June lineup with an even more exciting release calendar this month. In June, we’re getting some highly anticipated original series, must-see films, and the premiere of another Warner Bros. film. Starting off the month with a bang is No Sudden Move, a new Steven...
TV & Videosreviews.org

HBO Max vs. Netflix

While both HBO Max and Netflix are the priciest on-demand streaming services, they’re still the best out there. Ultimately, we think HBO Max is worth it’s hefty price tag sooner than Netflix is. Considering the mammoth popularity of Netflix, that’s a pretty bold claim. We compared Netflix and HBO Max...
Lifestylesoundsandcolours.com

Traveling in Latin America

Emerging markets will dominate the non gamstop uk sites debate in 2021, and one of them – the Latin American region – has spawned many new opportunities. Read on to learn about regulations and revenues from Mexico to Brazil and take a look at the huge potential of this market. Latin America has a promising future. Markets that have already decided to regulate online casinos and sportsbooks are seeing steady growth, and countries that are brewing positive changes in legislation are predicted to expect the same in the near future. Online gambling policies vary widely across the continent. Some countries, such as Ecuador and Brazil, currently prohibit all forms of online and traditional gambling other than the government lottery. In other countries, there is no official permission or restriction. Bolivia and Nicaragua, on the other hand, mention online gambling in the legislation governing the gambling industry in general. In Argentina, the decisions to allow or prohibit online gambling are made by each province separately. Countries actively working towards reform include Bolivia, Mexico and Brazil. In the last two, legislation is pending. Colombia, meanwhile, is updating its legal regulations to better adapt to the new, digital age. Brazil has been called the dormant giant of Latin America, but many other markets offer tempting conditions for iGaming operators. Below we offer an analysis of the market of South American countries at the beginning of 2021.
WorldInter Press Service

A Time for Systemic Solutions in Latin America & the Caribbean

NEW YORK, Jun 24 2021 (IPS) - The first wave of COVID-19 never ended in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Since the region became a hotspot for the pandemic in June 2020, successive waves have continued to build upon the first. Despite being home to just 8% of the...
TV Seriesfandompost.com

‘Madame Xanadu’ Heads to HBO Max

With J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company involved in a number of titles for DC for Warner Bros. as part of their overall deal, one that has been interesting to watch move about is the Madame Xanadu project. The character is ideal for adaptation and now it looks like it’s going to go forward on HBO Max instead of as a theatrical feature. Abrams also has brought on Angela Robinson to adapt the series, which THR indicates that Abrams recruited personally for the project.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Earn 2x points for stays at Radisson Hotels in the U.S., Canada, Latin America & Caribbean

The first promotion for the recently split Radisson Rewards program launched this week. This offer is for the Radisson Hotels Americas programs and offers double points on all stays in the U.S., Canada, Latin America & Caribbean. The offer runs until September 12 and does require registration (See link below) and doubles the base earn rate from 20 points per dollar spent to 40 points.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pacira Announces EXPAREL Distribution Agreement With Eurofarma In Latin America

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Eurofarma Laboratories S.A. (Eurofarma) for the development and commercialization of EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) in Latin America.
Economythemoneycloud.com

Virtual card fintech raises $3M to extend reach in Latin America, Caribbean

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/payments/virtual-card-fintech-raises-3m-to-extend-reach-in-latin-america-caribbean/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/canstockphoto4501227-scaled.jpg?#. Digital card payment platform provider Moca announced Tuesday a $3 million series B funding round that will allow the platform to expand its foothold in Latin America and the Caribbean. The end-to-end solution is both a gateway to Visa and the card management system — functions that are...