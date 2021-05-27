Nazarian hat trick helps Icemen take down Solar Bears
JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Entering Wednesday night’s contest at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Orlando Solar Bears and Jacksonville Icemen were separated by a mere .025 in the category of points percentage – the difference between fourth-place Orlando and sixth-place Jacksonville. With the Solar Bears ahead of the Icemen in the standings, the visitors had a chance to put a little more distance between them and their northeastern Florida rivals.prohockeynews.com