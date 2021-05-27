Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption

By KATHY GANNON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V170y_0aCudxkB00

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Abdullah Mohammadi lost his two legs and an arm below the elbow in a ferocious battle with the Taliban. As a young soldier, he had been eager to fight for his country, but now he’s furious at a government he says ignores him and hasn’t paid his veteran’s pension in almost one year.

Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces, meant to be the bulwark against advancing Taliban insurgents, are rife with corruption, demoralized and struggling to keep territory. The government says the army can hold its own, but military experts warn of a tough fight ahead for poorly trained, ill-equipped troops whose loyalties waver between their country and local warlords.

By Sept. 11 at the latest, the remaining 2,300-3,500 U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will have left Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. Also leaving is the American air support that the Afghan military has relied on to stave off potentially game-changing Taliban assaults, ever since it took command of the war from the U.S. and NATO in 2014.

“Without U.S. military support, it is a matter of time before the Taliban consolidates its gains, particularly in the south, east and west,” said Bill Roggio, senior fellow at the American Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and editor of its Long War Journal, which tracks militant movements.

This week, some of the heaviest fighting since President Joe Biden announced the end to America’s ‘forever war’ took place in eastern Laghman province with the Taliban threatening the provincial capital of Mehtar Lam. Particularly worrisome going forward, police and army deserted several posts protecting the city, allowing Taliban to walk in and keep abandoned military equipment as their own.

At least half the country is believed to be contested ground, often with the government holding only the main towns and cities in local districts and the Taliban dominating the countryside.

Within the Afghan army, soldiers complain of substandard equipment, even shoddy basic items like army boots that fall apart within weeks because corrupt contractors used inferior material. The Associated Press witnessed boots with gaping holes being worn, insufficient helmets available and weapons that often jammed.

At a police outpost seen by the AP earlier this month, eight men lived in a partially built bunker that looked big enough for only half that number. They had only a few rifles as they watched sentry from two turret-style posts on the outpost’s high brick walls. They overlook a busy road where the Taliban frequently attack security convoys.

The commander, who wore sandals, said the outpost is occasionally hit by rocket or gunfire and would have a hard time fending off a full-fledged attack.

“There’s no other option but peace,” he said, asking not to be identified because he did not have permission to allow the media into his compound.

Mohammadi, the veteran, was wounded six years ago in Zhari district in southern Kandahar province, once the spiritual heartland of the Taliban until their ouster in 2001 by U.S.-led coalition forces.

He led a company of 18 men airlifted into battle in a grape field, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their nearest base. The fight went on all day and night until eventually the Taliban surrounded them.

For a year he recovered in hospital. He received two wooden legs and an artificial plastic hand. The legs are painful to wear and he can manage them only for 15 minutes at a time. It takes two people to help him get them on, and he sometimes pays a neighbor to help.

“I am proud of what I have sacrificed for this country. What I gave for my country I gave with pride,” he said.

But Mohammadi is fuming at the government. For years, his veteran’s pension, around 16,000 Afghanis ($200) a month, has been erratic, and for the past 11 months he hasn’t received it at all. “They tell me to wait,” he said.

Mohammadi says has had to borrow from family and friends. It wounds his pride, but it’s better than begging, he said.

Speaking to the AP, Defense Ministry’ Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman promised to look into the complaint. He said that corruption, while it exists, is not widespread and efforts are being made to tackle it and that the spirit of the fighting force was high.

“With the withdrawal of United States forces there will be no security vacuum or gap in Afghanistan because our forces can defend Afghanistan independently,” he said.

Washington’s chief watchdog overseeing U.S. spending in Afghanistan, John Sopko, told a Congressional hearing in March that corruption is one of the biggest threats to Afghanistan’s security force and is fueling the insurgency.

The U.S is committed to pay $4 billion annually until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s security forces. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Sopko said the U.S. has spent $88.3 billion to help the Afghan government provide security in Afghanistan — roughly 62% of all U.S. reconstruction funding.

Yet, according to Attiqullah Amarkhiel, the Afghan army of today is half as good as the army left by the former Soviet Union when it withdrew in 1989, ending its 10-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Amarkhiel was major general in the 1989 Moscow-allied Afghan army and served in the post-Taliban government of President Hamid Karzai. He helped build the security forces following the Taliban’s fall in 2001.

The army of 1989 were professional educated soldiers, unlike the mostly uneducated post-Taliban force. Then the army numbered 150,000 troops, compared to the 300,000 today. “But then we had quality. Today we have quantity.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghan Forces#Afghan Soldiers#Government Corruption#Insurgents#Ap#The American Foundation#Long War Journal#Defense Ministry#Congressional#Nato Forces#U S Led Coalition Forces#Corrupt Contractors#U S Military Support#U S Troops#Military Experts#Kabul#Militant Movements#Military Engagement#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldcourierjournal.net

A Dangerous Afghanistan Withdrawal

The planned withdrawal of all U.S. and European troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 will probably allow the Taliban to reconquer Afghanistan and impose a strict Islamist regime within the country, and establish terrorist organizations devoted to attacking the United States. The Taliban followers are terrorists who are aligned...
POTUSUS News and World Report

US Pullout From Afghanistan Half Done, but Questions Remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer. As early as this week, the top U.S. commander...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Turkey Offers to Run Kabul Airport After NATO's Afghan Withdrawal: Officials

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has offered to guard and run Kabul's airport after the United States and other NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, but U.S. officials say Ankara is imposing conditions which need to be resolved as their leaders prepare to meet next week. Turkish officials say Ankara made the...
Nebraska Statewcn247.com

Security forces fire on Afghan protesters in NE, killing 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Security forces have opened fire on dozens of demonstrators in northeastern Afghanistan demanding clean tap water and electricity, killing three and injuring 42 others. Some 200 people rallied in the city of Faizabad outside the offices of the governor of Badakhshan province demanding clean drinking water, the immediate inauguration of a new power plant and an end to insecurity in the province. Protester Sebghatullah Andeshmand told The Associated Press the demonstrators wanted Gov. Mohammad Zakarya Sawda, to respond to their demands but that guards at his office building fired on them with live rounds. Provincial hospital medical director Shafiqullah Hamdard said three people were killed and 42 others were injured.
Worldphoenixherald.com

Turkey will take Kabul airport control if allies allow

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 8 (ANI): As the United States declares its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Turkey is interested in taking control of Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport if North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies permit. Khaama Press reported that Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkish forces have agreed...
POTUSWashington Times

U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 50% complete, Pentagon says

America’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 50% complete, officials said Tuesday, putting the U.S. on pace to complete its exit well ahead of President Biden’s Sept. 11 deadline. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the region, said it has moved a massive amount of equipment out...
POTUSNew York Post

US has withdrawn over half of its forces from Afghanistan

The US has withdrawn more than 50 percent of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon estimated Tuesday. The announcement came from US Central Command, which estimated that it had “completed greater than 50 percent of the entire retrograde process.”. Specifically, the Pentagon said it had “retrograded the equivalent of approximately...
MilitaryPosted by
PennLive.com

Contractor will take booze out of Afghanistan ahead of Germans troops’ withdrawal

BERLIN (AP) — The German military says it has found a solution for an unusual logistics problem its troops in Afghanistan face: a glut of beer. Defense Ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi said Monday that a recent decision by the German commander in Afghanistan to ban the consumption of alcohol for security reasons had resulted in a pileup of beer, wine and mixed drinks at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif.
AfghanistanThe Long War Journal

U.N. report cites new intelligence on Haqqanis’ close ties to al Qaeda

The Taliban and al Qaeda “remain closely aligned and show no indication of breaking ties,” according to a new report issued by a U.N. monitoring team. The U.N.’s member states “report no material change to this relationship, which has grown deeper as a consequence of personal bonds of marriage and shared partnership in struggle, now cemented through second generational ties.”
Politicsbuffalonynews.net

Taliban may use force in case negotiations fail: Report

New York [US], June 7 (ANI): A new assessment based on intelligence from member states of United Nations revealed that the Taliban is poised to use force to take what they do not get through negotiations after the US and coalition troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The report was...
Public HealthForeign Policy

Afghanistan Swamped by COVID-19’s Third Wave

KABUL, Afghanistan—After the Afghan government dithered for months last year over how to respond to the emerging pandemic, the country is now in the midst of its third COVID-19 wave, with the authorities still in deep denial about the severity of the disease. Its figures are widely derided, with numbers of deaths and infections believed to be much higher than reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban say Afghans who worked with US troops not in danger, should show 'remorse'

The Taliban say Afghans who worked with U.S. troops aren’t in danger of retaliation but should show "remorse" for their actions, NBC News reported on Monday. The Taliban, referring to themselves as the "Islamic Emirate," issued a statement on Sunday saying that Afghans who worked alongside and cooperated with NATO troops shouldn't worry about their safety. They also said those Afghans should show remorse for their past actions toward the Islamic State.
POTUSWashington Post

He spent years at war in Afghanistan. Now he commands the U.S. withdrawal.

During his first two years in command in America’s longest war, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller oversaw a partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that came in waves under President Donald Trump. Now he was meeting with the new president for the first time, via video feed from the White House.
POTUSBBC

Germany to ship army beer home from Afghanistan

Germany has announced it will fly more than 22,500 litres of beer home from Afghanistan, as Nato forces prepare to withdraw. Commanders had recently banned soldiers from drinking amid growing violence in Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal. Local forces were unable to sell the alcohol due to religious and cultural...
Foreign Policysanjosesun.com

Official: US Pledges $3.3 Billion in Funding For Afghan Forces

ISLAMABAD - The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, along with a high-level delegation, met Sunday with leaders in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation after U.S. and coalition troops leave the country by a Sept. 11 deadline. The discussions come as Taliban insurgents have intensified battlefield attacks against government...
Worlddistincttoday.net

Roadside bombing kills at least 11 in Afghanistan, official says

A minivan carrying civilian passengers in northwest Afghanistan was hit by a roadside bomb, leaving at least 11 passengers dead, including three children, an Afghan official said Sunday. The minivan fell into a valley with the shock of the explosion Saturday, said Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams, adding that rescuers...