L[et's throwback to the 80s. It was a sweet time and so was 80s candy. This was the decade of MTV and Pac-Man. A colorful time when the latest Swatch watch was biggest fashion craze and The Simpsons ruled on television. Retro candy was equally as fun and memorable as all the retro pop culture memories we smile at now. The most popular candies were clever, sugary and fun to eat. It was like Halloween all year round.