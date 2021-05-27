Consumers keen to be green but confused by companies’ claims
When two consultancies asked UK adults what company they thought was leading the way on sustainability, the most frequent choice was striking: Amazon. While the ecommerce giant has launched green initiatives in recent years — including a pledge to reach “net zero” carbon emissions in its own operations by 2040 and a move to buy 100,000 electric vehicles — it has also faced criticism from campaigners who argue its rapid delivery model generates too much greenhouse gas.www.ft.com