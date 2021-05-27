Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Consumers keen to be green but confused by companies’ claims

By Judith Evans
Financial Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen two consultancies asked UK adults what company they thought was leading the way on sustainability, the most frequent choice was striking: Amazon. While the ecommerce giant has launched green initiatives in recent years — including a pledge to reach “net zero” carbon emissions in its own operations by 2040 and a move to buy 100,000 electric vehicles — it has also faced criticism from campaigners who argue its rapid delivery model generates too much greenhouse gas.

www.ft.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Greenpeace#Greenhouse Gas#Unilever#Home#Public First#Tesco#European#Germans#Scandinavian#Evian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Recycling
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessscienceworldreport.com

Ombori Partners with H&M to Forward Sustainability in Retail

According to Jackie King, the executive director of the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles international trade association research, 95% of all clothes that are thrown away could have been repurposed, reused, or recycled. We are used to hearing the word sustainability applied to energy and packaging, but until recently, it has not been a term much associated with the fashion industry - instead, industry leaders have focused on fast fashion. However, the expectations of up-and-coming generations are shifting, and retailers around the globe are adopting new business models that promote a more sustainable future. Ombori, a Swedish retail technology innovator, is collaborating with several brands to elevate retail sustainability.
Public Healthttgmedia.com

Green list changes 'not enough' and watchlist confusion

Thursday’s confirmation of an extension to the UK’s green list dominated the national press headlines on Friday (25 June), but despite the boost, there was no shortage of industry frustration. There were also warnings of disquiet among some countries about letting UK visitors return, plus suggestions there could be immediate...
IndustryGreenBiz

The construction industry's place in the new circular plastics economy

As the world wakes up to the environmental challenges posed by massive plastic consumption, the construction industry is reducing its reliance on single-use plastics and increasing its use of recycled plastics. Plastic items can take up to a millennium to degrade in landfills, but in the near term, the material’s...
Economymartechseries.com

EY Future Consumer Index: 68% Of Global Consumers Expect Companies To Solve Sustainability Issues

– Finances are a key concern for 78% of consumers surveyed. – 51% want to buy more sustainably, but 66% are deterred by high prices. Globally, levels of concern among consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are moderating slightly, according to the seventh edition of the EY Future Consumer Index. Thirty-nine percent of the 14,047 consumers surveyed believe the health crisis will continue to impact their lives for at least another 12 months, down from 40% in February 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

We Need To Build Zero-Carbon Homes. And Fast.

The move to a sustainable society with zero greenhouse gas emissions will be transformational. The change will impact all people and the way we navigate daily life for the better: cleaner air, warmer homes, zero waste. But before then we need to create a vision for how people will live and start an open discussion about the positives, and compromises, of the net zero transition.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Carbon negative material company wins Circularity Accelerate contest

German company Made of Air won the crowd vote last week at GreenBiz Group’s Circularity 21 pitch competition. The company, which competed with four other circular economy startups, received praise from investment professionals Ellen Martin, chief impact officer of Circulate Capital, and Jessica Long, managing director and chief strategy officer of Closed Loop Partners.
Environmentbeincrypto.com

Gemini Green Aimed at Reducing Carbon Footprint of Crypto Industry

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, is working toward limiting the carbon footprint of its Bitcoin holdings. Crypto platform Gemini announced today the launch of Gemini Green, a long-term initiative to help bring climate-conscious behavior into its business model. To accomplish this, Gemini has teamed up with Chicago-based non-profit Climate Vault. The collaboration consists of Gemini Green donating funds that will be used to pay for permits for around 350,000 metric tons of carbon.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

LONDON (AP) — The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

CEOs from The Coca-Cola Company and Alibaba Group to Lead The Consumer Goods Forum Board of Directors

PARIS, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), the global body pursuing purpose and positive change across the consumer goods industry, today announced that two new Co-Chairs have been elected to its Board of Directors: Daniel Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. The announcement was made after the Board of Directors meeting held during this year's Global Summit, which is being held virtually for the first time.
Energy IndustryComputer Weekly

Vodafone confirms European datacentres will be powered by 100% green energy by July 2021

Vodafone has confirmed that its datacentres, along with its entire European operations, will be exclusively powered by renewable electricity sources from 1 July 2021. This means 100% of the grid electricity that Vodafone consumes to power its European operations will be sourced from wind, solar or hydropower providers, with which the firm either has direct power purchase agreements or has agreed renewable energy certificates or tariffs.
Environmentworldofchemicals.com

Perstorp uses renewable feedstock to produce sustainable methanol

Project AIR will reduce Perstorp's carbon emission by approximately 500,000 tons annually using a flexible mix of CCU and circular/renewable feedstock to produce sustainable methanol. (File Photo) MALMO, SWEDEN: Project AIR is an industrial concept to produce methanol from a large variety of recovered end-of-life streams and hydrogen from electrolysis....
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Winklevoss twins' crypto firm taps Chicago org to reduce carbon footprint

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange led by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, wants to reduce its carbon footprint with help from a Chicago nonprofit. Gemini announced Thursday that it has launched Gemini Green, an initiative to incorporate "climate conscious practices" into its business. It's working with Climate Vault, a nonprofit founded at the University of Chicago, to purchase carbon permits for nearly 350,000 metric tons of carbon. Gemini agreed to purchased around $4 million in credits to help offset carbon emissions, according to Bloomberg.
Energy Industrytechinvestornews.com

RE100: Global corporate renewables procurement eclipses UK electricity use

Climate Group touts achievement as sign of catalysing role corporate clean energy procurement is having on clean energy markets and policy frameworks. The total electricity demand of companies signed up to the Climate Group's corporate renewable energy initiative RE100 is now greater than that of the UK, the NGO has revealed this morning.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum clean tech showcase: Thermulon

VIDEO: CEO and founder of low cost, fire safe and plastic-free building insulation developer pitches to top investors as part of BusinessGreen's Technology & Investment Forum. Last month saw 15 of the UK's most exicting clean tech entrepreneurs pitch their prospective businesses to investors at BusinessGreen's Technology & Investment Forum, which was hosted online this year in association with Innovate UK.
Environmentcaelusgreenroom.com

Westfall Technik Inc. Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

June 24, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome Westfall Technik, a global holding company that provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for molded plastic parts, as its newest member. Focused on serving the medical, packaging, and consumer goods segments, Westfall Technik owns approximately one million square feet of manufacturing space and 400 molding machines across 19 strategic locations.
Businessthefashionlaw.com

Kering Invests in Luxury Handbag Rental Company Cocoon, as Younger Consumers Look to the Sharing Economy

Kering has taken an undisclosed stake in a luxury rental company, making it one of the biggest names in luxury to get behind the increasingly pervasive sharing economy. In a statement on Thursday, Kering announced that it has invested in Cocoon, a London-based startup that specializes in facilitating rentals for luxury handbags – including offerings from upwards of 30 brands, such as Kering-owned Gucci, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta – with the investment coming as part of a larger $3.5 million round that also included participation from resale platform Depop’s founder Simon Beckerman, among others. Kering’s chief client and digital officer Gregory Boutte said the deal is part of a larger strategy by the conglomerate to invest in innovative young companies.