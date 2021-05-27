Consumers keen to be green but confused by companies’ claims

According to Jackie King, the executive director of the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles international trade association research, 95% of all clothes that are thrown away could have been repurposed, reused, or recycled. We are used to hearing the word sustainability applied to energy and packaging, but until recently, it has not been a term much associated with the fashion industry - instead, industry leaders have focused on fast fashion. However, the expectations of up-and-coming generations are shifting, and retailers around the globe are adopting new business models that promote a more sustainable future. Ombori, a Swedish retail technology innovator, is collaborating with several brands to elevate retail sustainability.