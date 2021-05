If you are interested in playing Boys’ Volleyball and would like to get information pertaining to open gyms or clinics starting this summer, please fill out the google form below. Your email will be collected, and information about any upcoming events will be sent to you that way. No matter your experience level, all are welcome to come and learn the basics of Volleyball, meet current High School players, and advance your understanding of the game. Please fill out the forms below and make sure to stay up to date with new information on the Manheim Township Athletics Twitter page!